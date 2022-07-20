21-Year-Old Killed In Crash In Area Remembered As 'Hard Worker From Birth'

A 21-year-old who was killed in a fiery crash in Westchester County is being remembered as a hard worker who loved his family and friends.

Paul Fitzpatrick, of Yonkers, died Sunday morning, July 17, following the wreck on the Sprain Brook Parkway in Greenburgh, according to New York State Police.

Investigators said Fitzpatrick was heading northbound in a 2017 Jeep Wrangler when he veered from his lane and sideswiped a 2017 Toyota Sienna.

The impact caused his vehicle to roll several times before it struck a tree and caught fire, police said. Fitzpatrick was pronounced dead at the scene.

Born in the Bronx, Fitzpatrick grew up in Yonkers where he attended PEARLS Hawthorne School, Salesian High School, before graduating from Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains in 2019, according to his obituary.

“Paul was a hard worker from birth, he was out shoveling snow when he was 3 years old and went around to all the neighbors every year graduating from shovel, to quad, to plow,” his memorial said.

Though not “the biggest fan of school,” Fitzpatrick could fix or drive any bike, car, or truck, and proudly bought his first Mercedes at 17 years old, his obituary said.

He later poured concrete for Skyview Concrete and spent many summers working at Keaney Auto with his aunt and uncle “truly honing his mechanical skills,” according to his memorial.

“Without surprise to anyone Paul earned his CDL license at 18 years old,” his obituary said. “He passed his crane operator exam, written and practical with 100% passing rate. Older men around him couldn’t believe it, but it was no surprise to anyone who knew him”

Relatives said Fitzpatrick spent the last year working “day and night” at 24/7 Lifting Inc. in Port Chester as a rigger and crane operator.

“Without a doubt in any of our minds he would have had his own crane in a few years,” reads his memorial.

A celebration of life for Fitzpatrick is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, July 22, at Pelham Funeral Home, located on Lincoln Avenue in Pelham.

A funeral mass will be held the following morning at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, July 23, at St. Barnabas Church, located on East 241st Street.

