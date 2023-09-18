NY's Own Drew Barrymore Halts Talk Show After Backlash: 'I Have Listened To Everyone'

The 48-year-old “Charlie’s Angels” and “50 First Dates” star, who owns a home on Long Island in the village of Sagaponack, took to Instagram Sunday, Sept. 17, issuing another apology and announcing that production on her show’s fourth season will not resume after all.

“I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over," Barrymore said.

"I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today.

“We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon.”

The announcement came after a week of criticism from fans and fellow actors sparked by Barrymore’s announcement that her show would resume its fourth season without Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers.

The union, which represents more than 11,000 screenwriters, has been on strike since early May 2023 after failing to reach a labor agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

On Friday, Sept. 15, Barrymore garnered even more backlash after doubling down on her decision in a now-deleted Instagram video. In the clip, the former child star said she wanted to “own” her decision and “take full responsibility.”

“I know there’s just nothing I can do that will make this okay for those it is not okay with,” she said in the video. “I fully accept that. I fully understand that.”

Sunday’s course correction garnered the actress countless comments of approval on Instagram, including from Titanic actress Frances Fisher.

“Thanks for doing the right thing, Drew,” Fisher said. “Now let’s all contact (comedian and host) Bill Maher.”

Maher similarly drew the internet’s ire when he announced that his HBO talk show would also resume amid the writers’ strike. On Monday, Sept. 18, he also reversed course and said his show would not resume production.

“My decision to return to work was made when it seemed nothing was happening and there was no end in sight to this strike,” he said on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

“Now that both sides have agreed to go back to the negotiating table, I’m going to delay the return of Real Time, for now, and hope they can finally get this done.”

