NYers Most Likely To Suffer From Sleep Disorders, Report Finds

New Yorkers are the most likely to suffer from sleep disorders, according to a study from Eachnight.

The website looked at Google search data for the most common sleep-related issues like “insomnia,” “sleep apnea,” and “restless leg syndrome” per 100,000 people.

In 2023, New York residents averaged a monthly search volume of 569.86 for every 100,000 people, the most of any state, the report found.

“Insomnia” was the most searched disorder with 28,600 monthly queries.

The disorder is defined as an inability to initiate or stay asleep, and is usually caused by stress, poor sleep habits, and eating too much late in the evening, according to the Mayo Clinic.

It can also be caused by mental health disorders like anxiety, as well as certain medications.

Nationwide, sleep apnea, a disruption to one's breathing during sleep, was the second most searched disorder with 388,500 monthly hits.

Maryland and Virginia rounded out Eachnight’s top three sleep-deprived states, with 564 and 563 related monthly searches, respectively.

Wyoming had the least number of sleep-related searches at 330, followed by Montana and Idaho.

You can view the complete findings on Eachnight’s website.

