NY Woman Killed After Falling Out Of Moving Trailer

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. Saturday, April 6 in Jefferson County in the town of Brownville, about 60 miles north of Syracuse.

An investigation revealed that Robert P. Woroniecki, 59, from Stony Brook, was operating a 2019 gray Ram pickup truck westbound on Route 12E, pulling a 2024 gray Airstream house trailer, New York State Police said.

The driver's wife, Monika I. Woroniecki, age 58, along with other family members, were riding in the trailer for the last 20 minutes of their trip.

Witnesses behind the Airstream claimed they saw the passenger side door of the Airstream open, Monika Woroniecka’s arm hanging on the door after the wind caused the door to swing open, causing her to be thrown from the Airstream, according to police.

She then struck her head on the shoulder of the roadway, police said.

Cape Vincent Ambulance transported her to the emergency room of Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

The investigation is continuing.

