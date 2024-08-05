NY Residents Can Audition For 'American Idol' — As Long As You Were Born Between These Dates

The popular ABC singing competition is holding virtual auditions for the upcoming season this month and next.

As long as you are of a certain age (scroll down for audition dates).

According to the "American Idol" casting application website, contestants must be born between June 2, 1995 and Feb. 15, 2010.

Additionally, contestants must be legal U.S. residents authorized to participate in the entire competition.

Auditions for residents in Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania via Zoom will be Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Virginia residents can audition on Thursday, Aug. 29. Maryland, Massachusetts, and Washington D.C. residents can audition on Monday, Sept. 9.

Judges on "American Idol," approaching its 23rd season, will be Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan. Ryan Seacrest will return for his iconic role as host.

Click here to apply.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.