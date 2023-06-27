NY Native, 'Abbott Elementary' Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph To Get Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Ralph, who grew up on Long Island and stars in the hit series “Abbott Elementary,” is among 31 entertainers named to the Hollywood Walk of Fame’s class of 2024, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced Monday, June 26.

A visibly emotional Ralph shared the news with her fans in a video posted on Twitter.

“Everybody’s blowing up my phone… I just have to thank God. I have to thank everybody who considered me for this,” she says in the video. “I’m overwhelmed, grateful, and I’m blessed.”

Recipients of the iconic sidewalk stars are chosen from hundreds of nominations that are made to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s Walk of Fame Selection Panel, which is made up of fellow Walk of Famers.

"The Committee did an amazing job choosing these very talented people,” Ellen K, chair of the Walk of Fame Selection Panel, said in a statement.

“We can't wait to see each honoree's reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood's history with the unveiling of their star on the world's most famous walkway!”

Born in Waterbury, Connecticut, Ralph grew up splitting her time between Long Island and Mandeville, Jamaica. She graduated from Uniondale High School in 1972.

Her acting career began with a starring role in the 1977 American crime comedy film, A Piece of the Action, directed by Sidney Poitier.

She has gone on to appear in dozens of films and TV shows, including The Mighty Quinn, Mistress, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, and The Comeback Trail.

In 2022, she joined the hit sitcom Abbott Elementary on ABC, playing a 30-year veteran teacher. Her work on the show earned her Emmy and Critics’ Choice awards for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series.

In addition to Ralph, the following celebrities were named as part of the Hollywood Walk of Fame’s class of 2024:

Motion Pictures: Chadwick Boseman (posthumous), Kevin Feige, Gal Gadot, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Chris Meledandri, Chris Pine, Christina Ricci, and Michelle Yeoh

Television: Ken Jeong, Eugene Levy, Mario Lopez, Jim Nantz, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Michael Schur, Kerry Washington, and Raúl De Molina and Lili Estefan, Co-Hosts of the television show, “El Gordo y La Flaca” (double ceremony)

Recording: Glen Ballard, Toni Braxton, Def Leppard, Charles Fox, Sammy Hagar, Brandy Norwood, Darius Rucker, Gwen Stefani, and Andre ‘Dr. Dre’ Young

Live Theatre/Live Performance: Jane Krakowski and Otis Redding (posthumous)

Radio: Angie Martinez

