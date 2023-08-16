NY Death Tied To Rare Bacterial Infection; Healthcare Providers Told To Be On Lookout

Vibriosis, which can cause skin breakdowns and ulcers, was confirmed in a recently deceased person on Long Island in Suffolk County, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office announced Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The disease is caused by several species of vibrio bacteria, including one that is commonly found in saltwater coastal areas and appears in higher concentrations from May to October when temperatures are warmer.

Those infected may experience a range of symptoms, including diarrhea, stomach cramps, vomiting, fever, and chills. Exposure can also cause ear infections, sepsis, and life-threatening infections, according to health officials.

The health department is still trying to determine if the Suffolk County resident contracted the bacteria in New York waters or elsewhere.

“While rare, the vibrio bacteria has unfortunately made it to this region and can be extraordinarily dangerous,” Hochul said.

“As we investigate further, it is critical that all New Yorkers stay vigilant and take responsible precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe, including protecting open wounds from seawater and for those with compromised immune systems, avoiding raw or undercooked shellfish which may carry the bacteria.”

In the wake of the Suffolk County death, state health officials are reminding healthcare providers to consider vibriosis when treating patients with severe wound infections or sepsis.

Fatal cases of the disease have also been confirmed in Connecticut.

At least four people died and dozens more were sickened following a spike in vibriosis in the wake of Hurricane Ian in Lee County, Florida, in late 2022.

More information on vibriosis can be found on the New York State Health Department’s website.

