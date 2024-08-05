NY County Criminalizes Mask Wearing Amid Bump In Covid-19 Cases

Poll Do you support criminalizing mask wearing? Yes No Unsure Submit Vote View Results Current Results Do you support criminalizing mask wearing? Yes 22%

On Long Island, the Republican-controlled Nassau County Legislature passed the “Mask Transparency Act” by a vote of 12-0 on Monday night, Aug. 5. All seven Democrats abstained from voting.

The bill makes it a misdemeanor for anyone 16 and older to wear a face mask in public spaces in the county. It also gives private businesses the right to prohibit masks on their premises.

It grants exceptions for health or religious reasons, though that distinction will be determined by Nassau County Police. It was not immediately clear how the law would be enforced.

Violators could face up to a $1,000 fine and/or a year in jail.

The bill’s sponsor, Republican Legislator Mazi Pilip, said the goal is to prevent criminals from concealing their identity when taking part in violent protests.

"Having them covering their faces, thinking they can do whatever they want. This is absolutely unacceptable," Pilip told NBC News.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman echoed Pilip’s sentiment at Monday night’s meeting.

“Unless someone has a medical condition or a religious imperative, people should not be allowed to cover their face in a manner that hides their identity when in public,” Blakeman said.

Meanwhile, opponents were quick to voice their outrage on social media.

The New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) blasted the move, calling the exceptions “wholly inadequate.”

“Nassau County police officers are neither health professionals nor religious experts capable of deciding who needs a mask and who doesn’t,” the organization said on X, formerly Twitter.

The group noted that there are already federal statues in place targeting people who mask themselves in order to engage in criminal acts.

“There's no reason to open up New Yorkers to dangerous interactions with law enforcement, or in the case of people with disabilities, shut them out from society.”

Monday’s vote came amid a summer rise in positive COVID-19 cases on Long Island, according to data from the New York State Department of Health.

The NYCLU argued the mask ban could put residents’ health at risk.

“Criminalizing masks forces those with disabilities or medical conditions, as well as their families and loved ones, to have to decide whether to segregate themselves from public life or endanger their health and even lives,” said Susan Gottehrer, the NYCLU’s regional director for Nassau County.

The bill is almost certain to face legal challenges.

