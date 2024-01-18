NY Native Lindsay Lohan's Dad 'Pissed' Over New 'Mean Girls' Joke About Her, Report Says

Actress Lindsay Lohan’s father is on the warpath following the release of a new musical adaptation of her 2004 hit “Mean Girls.”

On Tuesday, Jan. 16, Mr. Lohan told TMZ that he’s “pissed” over a scene in the reboot that appears to reference an old clip of music manager Brandon Davis referring to his daughter as “a fire crotch.”

Davis and Lohan were rumored to have briefly dated in 2006.

In the new film, a character is heard saying that “fire crotch is back."

A representative for the 37-year-old actress and New York native told TMZ that she was “surprised and taken aback” by the line. Michael Lohan told the outlet that he found the joke “disgusting.”

He also took a swipe at the movie on Instagram, posting side-by-side screen grabs that he erroneously claimed showed the two films' opening weekend box office numbers.

In fact, one photo shows the 2004 film's total domestic haul – $86.1 million – while the other shows the remake’s opening weekend numbers – $28 million.

“Need I say more!!!????” Lohan captioned the post. “Maybe they should think again about recasting iconic roles!”

The new “Mean Girls” hit theaters on Friday, Jan. 12. It stars Angouerie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli’i Cravalho, and Christopher Briney.

Tina Fey, who wrote the screenplay for both films, returns as Ms. Norbury while her fellow Saturday Night Live alum Tim Meadows reprises his role as Principal Duvall.

Born in the Bronx, Lohan grew up on Long Island in Nassau County’s Merrick and Suffolk County’s Cold Spring Harbor.

She welcomed her first child, son Luai, with husband Bader Shammas in July 2023. The couple lives in Dubai.

Click here for the full story from TMZ.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.