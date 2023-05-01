Fair 51°

Not Over Yet: Weekend Storms Have Cleared Out But Showers Will Linger

Skies have finally cleared after a weekend of drenching downpours which led to flood on many roadways.

More unsettled weather is in store this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Joe Lombardi
The rain ended from south to north Monday morning, May 1, and sunshine has returned to the region for the first time in days. 

But don't get too used to it because more unsettled weather is in store this week, according to the National Weather Service.

There will be a chance for more scattered showers, with isolated thunderstorms possible farther north and inland, Monday afternoon. The high temperature will be in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

Showers will become likely Monday night.

Tuesday, May 2 calls for mostly cloudy skies and a high temperature in the low to mid-50s. More scattered showers are possible at times throughout the day and evening.

Wednesday, May 3 will be cooler and damp with a high temperature of only around 50 degrees and showers once again possible throughout the day.

It will be more of the same on Thursday, May 4 with mostly cloudy skies, a chance for showers, and a high temperature in the low 50s.

The high temperature will tick up a bit on Friday, May 5 to the upper 50s with continued cloudy skies and a slight chance for showers.

