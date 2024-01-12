NJ Exec Dies Walking His Dog, Obit Says: 'Treated Clients Like Family'

The online memorial said McTague died while walking his dog on Wednesday, Jan. 10. He was born in Jersey City and grew up on the Jersey Shore in Spring Lake Heights.

McTague's LinkedIn page said he was a senior vice president and certified financial planner at Buckman, Buckman & Reid, a brokerage firm in Little Silver.

"He treated his clients like family," McTague's obituary said. "Many of whom received daily phone calls from John, not just about finances and investments, but from a sincere ear calling to hear about their life and family.

"The people who worked alongside John were so blessed to get to spend time with a guy who simply radiated positivity."

McTague graduated with a finance degree from Loyola University in Baltimore, Maryland. His obituary also remembered him as a huge fan of the New York Mets, New York Jets, and New York Rangers.

Affectionately known as "Mookie," McTague a passionate music fan, especially loving The Grateful Dead, his obituary reads.

"When you are missing your dear friend, John, turn on Uncle John’s Band, crack a Heady Topper, and belly up to a crossword puzzle," the obituary read. "That sounds perfectly Mookie."

McTague's visitation will be held on Monday, Jan. 15 from 2 to 6 p.m. It will be at Fiore Funeral Home on Monmouth Road in Oakhurst. A burial mass will be held at The Church of Saint Rose in Belmar on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 10:30 a.m.

