Next Round Of Storms Could Pose Threat To July 4th Firework Shows: 5-Day Forecast

It will arrive after a pleasant, days-long stretch of dry weather to start the new month.

Monday, July 1, will be breezy, with winds gusting up to 25 miles per hour at times in some areas, according to the National Weather Service

It will be comfortable and much less humid. The high temperature will be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

Look for plenty more sunshine on Tuesday, July 2, and Wednesday, July 3, with high temperatures generally in the low 80s.

Independence Day on Thursday, July 4 will start with partly sunny skies.

The high temperature will climb into the upper 80s, and humidity will build in the afternoon, creating conditions ripe for scattered thunderstorms, with the expected time frame from early evening to the early morning hours of Friday, July 5.

It will remain warm on Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s, with partly sunny skies during the day and a slight chance of showers and storms during the afternoon and evening.

