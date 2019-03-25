Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Piermont Fatality Described As 'Mental Health' Incident, Police Say
News

Yale Rescinds Admission Of Student After College Cheating Scandal

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Yale University
Yale University Photo Credit: Provided

The fallout from Operation Varsity Blues continues, as Yale University has rescinded the admission of a student involved in the cheating scam.

More than 50 people, including celebrities and prolific coaches were implicated in the cheating scam, which accuses parents of paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to earn admissions to top universities, including Yale.

Among those charged include former Yale soccer coach Rudy Meredith and Hollywood actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, a native of Northern Westchester.

On Sunday, March 24, a Yale official confirmed that the University has rescinded the admission of one student, whose name has not been released, as the investigation - believed to be the largest ever prosecuted by the U.S. Department of Justice - into the scam continues.

Yale University spokesperson Tom Conroy told the Yale Daily News that the university has launched an internal review with outside counsel, noting that the University has no reason to believe any other current students were involved, though a second never accepted their admittance.

Yale President Peter Salovey announced that the university would be launching a “searching review” with the assistance of outside auditors in an effort to “learn whether others have been involved in activities that have corrupted the athletic recruitment and admissions process.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.