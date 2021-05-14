Yale Murder Suspect Nabbed In Alabama

United States Marshals have arrested a man believed to be responsible for the February shooting death of a Yale grad student in Connecticut.

Qinxuan Pan, age 29, an MIT researcher, was arrested on Friday, May 14, in Montgomery, Alabama, US Marshals said. They did not say where in Montgomery he was found.

Pan is the prime suspect in the shooting death of Kevin Jiang, age 26, who was shot to death on Lawrence Street between Nicoll and Nash streets in New Haven on Saturday, Feb. 6.

Jiang was a second-year master’s student at the Yale School of the Environment and was set to graduate this year.

Kevin Jiang Facebook/Kevin Jiang

Pan, whose last known address is Malden, Massachusetts, had not been seen for months following the brutal slaying.

The U.S. Marshals had offered a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Pan.

Marshals' did not offer details surrounding the arrest or what charges Pan was facing.

Jiang, a U.S. Army veteran and National Guard reservist was planning to marry another Yale graduate at the time of his death.

