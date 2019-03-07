Contact Us
News

Wrong-Way SUV Driver Sentenced For Crash Injuring Family Of Six In Area

Diego Caceres
Diego Caceres Photo Credit: Westchester County District Attorney's Office

A 37-year-old man who injured a family of six visiting the area after slamming his SUV into their car while he was driving the wrong way on the Bronx River Parkway in Westchester last year will spend time behind bars after being sentenced.

Diego Caceres, of Manhattan, was sentenced to a term of between one to three years in state prison after pleading guilty in December last year to aggravated vehicular assault, a felony, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr. announced on Wednesday, July 3.

Shortly before 3:15 a.m. on Feb. 9 last year, Caceres was driving his Nissan Murano south on the parkway in the northbound lanes when he struck a Dodge Durango head-on that was occupied by a family of six who had just flown in from Florida, police said.

The crash, which occurred south of the Dewitt Avenue overpass in Yonkers, left all seven occupants of the two vehicles with various injuries that included head trauma, broken legs, head and back pain.

Caceres was arrested at the scene by members of the Westchester County Department of Public Safety, and he has been in custody since.

