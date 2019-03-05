Contact Us
News

Worth Losing Sleep Over: Spring Forward This Weekend

Jerry DeMarco
#springforward
#springforward Photo Credit: Transparency: Daniel FR (Fr33ke) / Wikipedia / PHOTO: Jerry DeMarco

We'll be springing forward this weekend ( QUICK : Which two U.S. states don't follow Daylight Saving Time?).

Unless you still have a flip, your cellphone will take care of the change from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. this Sunday.

The same for most digital devices.

We'll have to take care of traditional clocks and those in older-model vehicles, stoves, microwaves, etc.

So long, seasonal affective disorder!

******

If you're having trouble getting to sleep, consider:

  • It's "Daylight Saving," not "Savings";
  • Benjamin Franklin came up with the idea 235 years ago (1784);
  • When it was established in the U.S. in 1966, Daylight Saving Time was the last Sunday in April to the last Sunday in October;
  • Since 2007, DST in the U.S. begins the second Sunday in March and ends the first Sunday in November;
  • Neither China nor Japan follow DST.
  • States can exempt themselves from participating. Which have? Arizona and Hawaii (Same for the U.S. territories of Puerto Rico, Guam, the Virgin Islands and American Samoa).

