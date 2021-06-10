Contact Us
date 2021-06-10
World's Fifth Ocean? It's Official, National Geographic Experts Say

Jon Craig
The National Geographic Society now officially recognizes a fifth world ocean, which geologists and meteorologists previously called the "Southern Ocean." (Courtesy/ National Geographic
The National Geographic Society now officially recognizes a fifth world ocean, which geologists and meteorologists previously called the "Southern Ocean." (Courtesy/ National Geographic Photo Credit: Weather Channel/National Geographic Society

Remember when most Earth Science teachers didn't believe in Continental Shift circa 1972?

Well, this week, the National Geographic Society, which has produced maps for 106 years, recognized a fifth ocean in the world, the Southern Ocean.

Until now, the Southern Ocean was unofficially recognized by many scientists. 

It officially joined the world's other four oceans -- the Atlantic, Pacific, Indian, and Arctic -- on "World Oceans Day" on Monday,  according to National Geographic and The Weather Channel.

To watch a Weather Channel video about the world's fifth ocean, click here. 

To read more about the National Geographic Society's official mapping of the Southern Ocean, click here. 

