World Health Organization Identifies Those Most At Risk Of Getting Monkeypox

More cases of monkeypox are expected to be identified in the coming days as surveillance is expanded in countries where the disease is not typically found, said the World Health Organization, which identified those most at risk of being infected.

"The situation is evolving and WHO expects there will be more cases of monkeypox identified as surveillance expands in non-endemic countries," the WHO said in a statement on Saturday, May 21. "Immediate actions focus on informing those who may be most at risk for monkeypox infection with accurate information, in order to stop further spread."

The WHO noted that "current evidence suggests that those who are most at risk are those who have had close physical contact with someone with monkeypox, while they are symptomatic."

As of Saturday, 92 laboratory confirmed cases, and 28 suspected cases of monkeypox with investigations ongoing, have been reported to WHO from 12 countries that are not endemic for monkeypox virus. (See the map above.)

No deaths related to those cases have been reported to date, the WHO added.

Monkeypox presents as a flu-like illness accompanied by swelling of the lymph nodes and followed by rashes and lesions on the face and body, according to the CDC. Other symptoms include fever, chills, and muscle aches.

Most who get monkeypox recover within two weeks, said the CDC.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced on Wednesday, May 18, that it confirmed a single monkeypox virus infection in the state, the first such case in the US in 2022.

