Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

Woman With BAC Over Three Times Legal Limit Crashes Into Tree, Police Say

Christina Coulter
Carleen M. Vandedendooren's BAC was measured at .29 percent, over three times the legal limit of .08 percent
Carleen M. Vandedendooren's BAC was measured at .29 percent, over three times the legal limit of .08 percent Photo Credit: Pixabay

 A 59-year-old area woman was charged with an aggravated DWI after crashing her vehicle into a tree down the road from her residence

According to Saugerties Police, Ulster County resident Carleen M. Vandedendooren was unable to maintain lanes and ran her car into a tree after 1 a.m. on Tuesday. Oct. 27. Her blood alcohol content was measured at .29 percent, over three times the legal limit. 

Vandedendooren, of Saugerties, was released to a third party and was charged with misdemeanors for driving while intoxicated and an aggravated DWI. She was also ticketed for failing to maintain the proper lane.

