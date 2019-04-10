Woman Who Climbed Into Lion's Den At Bronx Zoo Posts Video Taunting Police Searching For Her

The woman who went face-to-face with a lion at the Bronx Zoo in a video that went viral is back on social media, this time taunting the cops looking to talk to her.

Brooklyn resident Myah Autry, 32, posted Instagram videos of herself on Friday, Oct. 4, rapping under the pseudonym Queen Empress Myáh Lareé Israelite. Police investigators are reportedly seeking Autry out to arrest her for trespassing at the zoo.

The video was captioned: “I’M KARMA, DARMA WITH THE FLAMES. I AM FIFTEEN CLEOPATRAS BELIEVE ME, RAPPING & DOING PUSH UP’S AT THE SAME TIME, MY NAME IS “QUEEN EMPRESS MYÁH LAREÉ ISRAELITE” AND DON’T YOU (expletive deleted) EVER FORGET IT.”

According to the New York Post, Autry’s friends are worried about her mental health after the string of recent videos.

Autry managed to escape unharmed after she leaped into the African lion exhibit and appeared to taunt one of the animals in a video that went viral on social media over the weekend.

In videos posted on Instagram, Autry can be seen climbing over the fence into the lion’s den, then waving, talking, apparently taunting, and dancing in front of the king of the jungle, despite warnings and protestations from other zoo-goers.

Autry also wrote in the caption of a photo, “I really have (no) fear of nothing breathing. Animals can feel love just like humans.”

She also wrote, “I’M A FULL BREED LIONESS.”

Autry posted multiple videos of her encounter on social media , and can be seen smoking what appears to be marijuana while at the zoo in a celebratory birthday post before her encounter with the lion.

Other videos posted by zoo-goers shows Autry inside other exhibits.

“Bronx Zoo staff received a report that an individual had climbed over a visitor safety barrier,” zoo officials said in a statement. “This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death.

"Barriers and rules are in place to keep both visitors, staff and animals safe. We have a zero-tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers.”

