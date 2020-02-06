Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Father Charged In Twin 1-Year-Olds' Hot-Car Death Will Have To Wait Longer To Learn Fate
News

Woman Who Aided Killers' Escape Released Area Correctional Facility

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Former corrections employee Joyce Mitchell who helped two convicted murders escape from prison has been granted parole.
Former corrections employee Joyce Mitchell who helped two convicted murders escape from prison has been granted parole. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A prison seamstress who became famous after helping two killers escape by smuggling in hacksaw blades and drill bits has been released from a prison in Westchester on parole.

Joyce Mitchell, 55, also known as "Tillie," was released from the Bedford Hill Correctional Facility on Thursday, Feb. 6, state corrections officials said.

"On Feb. 6, 2020, Mrs. Joyce Mitchell was conditionally released from Bedford Hills Correctional Facility to Community Supervision," the department said in a statement. "Mrs. Mitchell will be supervised in Franklin County. Per her sentence, the supervision will be completed on June 8, 2022."

Michell helped Richard Matt and David Sweat escape from the Clinton Correction Facility in Dannemora, New York, in June 2015, in an incident that garnered international attention and was the subject of television dramas.

Richard Matt and David Sweat

New York State Police

The two used the hacksaw blades and drill bits, to cut through the walls of the maximum-security prison and escaped on June 6, 2015.

Matt was shot and killed by authorities while on the lam and Sweat was also shot but survived and sent back to prison.

Mitchell, who reportedly had a relationship with both men, was supposed to have been the getaway driver, but chickened out, according to multiple accounts.

She was sentenced in Sept. 2015 to 2⅓ to seven years in prison and was later denied parole three times before.

The escape, and Michell's part in it, became a 2018 Showtime series, "Escape at Dannemora."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.