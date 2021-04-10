Woman Sentenced For Intentional Hit-Run Of Man In Hudson Valley

A woman with a lengthy criminal history will spend years behind bars after being sentenced for a hit-and-run crash when she targeted her sister’s boyfriend in the area.

Heather Genevieve Licari was sentenced to four years in state prison followed by five years of post-release supervision after being convicted of first-degree assault, a violent felony in Putnam County.

Putnam County District Attorney Robert Tendy announced the conviction of Licari on Monday, Oct. 4 following her conviction for intentionally swerving her car in an effort to strike her sister’s boyfriend in December 2019 in the Town of Patterson.

Tendy said that Licari struck the man head-on while he was walking down his driveway, sending him into the air and onto an adjacent lawn.

She then sped away from the scene before ultimately being tracked down by investigators, according to Tendy.

Prosecutors noted that Licari has an “extensive criminal history” and was on probation in Dutchess County at the time she committed the hit-and-run.

Licari was apprehended later on Dec. 19, 2019, by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The victim, who is “very lucky to be alive,” according to Tendy, required surgery and suffered “serious injuries.”

“This conviction ensures that (Licari) will be held accountable for her actions,” Tendy said. “Hopefully (this) sends a message that crimes of violence will not be tolerated in Putnam County.”

