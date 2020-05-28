Woman Rescued, Dog Killed In Orange County Crash Between SUV, Fire Vehicle

A woman had to be extricated after a serious crash involving an SUV and fire department vehicle resulted in the death of a dog.

It happened in Orange County on Wednesday, May 27 at 4:30 p.m. in Greenville.

A state police investigation revealed that a Town of Greenville fire police truck, a Ford F550, was parked in the passing lane of I-84 eastbound with emergency lighting activated.

The fire vehicle was blocking the lane for a motor vehicle crash that was approximately a half-mile ahead.

A full-size fire truck was parked a quarter-mile ahead of the fire vehicle in the passing lane also blocking the passing lane, with the right lane and shoulder open for passing traffic, state police said.

A 2020 Volvo SUV, containing a young child and two dogs and being operated by Westchester County resident Keri Hostetler, 41, of Larchmont, was traveling east on I-84, according to state police.

The Volvo rear-ended the fire vehicle, causing the Volvo to overturn, according to police.

The operator of the Volvo was trapped inside the vehicle while the young child was able to free herself from the vehicle, state police said.

Firefighters on the scene immediately rushed to the aid of the operator of the overturned vehicle.

While extricating the woman from the vehicle, the engine compartment caught fire, state police said.

The firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and safely remove the woman from the vehicle.

The woman, young child and one dog survived the crash. The other dog was killed from injuries resulting from the crash, police said.

Keri Hostetler suffered injuries to her head, arms, legs and back, with none of the injuries being life-threatening, and she was transported by ambulance to Orange Medical Center, police said. The young child was not injured.

The driver of the fire vehicle, Kevin Gillespie, 44 ,of Port Jervis suffered a back injury and was transported by ambulance to Orange Regional Medical Center.

The passenger, Robert Conti, a53, also from Port Jervis was not injured.

There was no indication of impairment by alcohol or drugs.

State Police are continuing to investigate this crash.

