Woman May Spend Life In Prison For Killing Hudson Valley Co-Worker

A dishwasher at a Hudson Valley restaurant may spend the rest of her life in prison after admitting to murdering a co-worker.

New York City resident Rosa Ramirez was sentenced to 17 years to life in prison for the 2018 stabbing of Bonifacio “Boni” Rodriguez in Westchester County at River City Grille in Irvington-on-Hudson in 2018.

Ramirez, 29, pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court earlier this year to second-degree murder.

On April 10, 2018, Ramirez was working as a dishwasher in the kitchen with other staff members with other members of the kitchen’s staff when she attacked Rodriguez, 38, who lived in Yonkers and was a prep cook at the restaurant.

Rodriquez tried to protect himself but was stabbed multiple times, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr. said. Another employee in the kitchen attempted to intervene and was also threatened but not injured.

Rodriguez was transported to Westchester Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Ramirez had only been employed at the River City Grille for a few days before the fatal stabbing. Rodriguez had been a trusted employee for two decades.

In a victim’s impact statement from Rodriguez’s wife, Anselma Antonio said: “My husband was everything to me, he was my partner, my support, my only family. He gave everything for his family.”

Scarpino said that in court at the sentencing, Assistant District Attorney Kerrie Williams also read a statement from one daughter, Kimberley.

Their other daughter, Stephanie, read her own letter describing how she misses her father.

In addition, a letter was also read from the owner of River City Grille, who laid out Rodriquez’s 20-year history with the restaurant, and “growth from day laborer to trusted prep cook and friend.”

