Woman Killed After Being Ejected In 2-Vehicle Crash In Area

A woman was killed after being ejected from a car during a two-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley.

The crash took place in Orange County around 2;10 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 29 on I-84 in Wallkill.

When New York State troopers arrived on the scene they found a 2020 Acura RDX and a 2019 Dodge down an embankment off the north shoulder, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

The operator of the Dodge, identified as Sarah Williams, age 35, from Dingmans Ferry, Pennsylvania was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, Nevel said.

The operator and passenger of the other vehicle were not injured.

Preliminary investigation revealed that both vehicles were traveling westbound and for unknown reasons collided before leaving the roadway causing the Dodge to flip over, state police said.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Mechanicstown Fire Department and Town of Wallkill EMS.

State Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the vehicles prior to the crash to contact State Police at the Middletown barracks and ask for the Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 845-344-5300.

This investigation is ongoing.

