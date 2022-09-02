Woman Hit In Head With Hammer Near Hudson Valley ShopRite

A woman is recovering after being hit in the head with a hammer by another woman in Westchester.

The incident took place in Yonkers around 4:20 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1, near the ShopRite at 25 Prospect Street.

According to Yonkers PD Det. Lt. Dean Politopoulos, a woman approached another woman from behind and struck her in the head with a ball-peen hammer.

The suspect was taken into custody and the victim was transported to a local area hospital with a head laceration and is expected to recover, Politopoulos said.

The suspect has not yet been named.

Both parties were known to each other and the incident appears to be domestic in nature.

Charges are pending against the suspect.

