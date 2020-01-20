Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
News

Woman Found Dead Outside Dannon Building, Across From Greenburgh Town Hall

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The Dannon building at 100 Hillside Ave.
The Dannon building at 100 Hillside Ave. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A woman was found dead outside an office building and across from a town hall in Westchester.

Greenburgh police and EMS units responded to 100 Hillside Ave. (the Dannon building and directly across from the Greenburgh Town Hall) for a report of a female laying on the ground, not breathing at 7:10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20.

Upon the officers' arrival, the woman was determined to be dead, said Greenburgh PD Lieutenant Kobie Powell said.

She was identified as Jeanette Harding, a 75-year-old Greenburgh resident.

Foul play is not suspected, however, the Greenburgh Police Department is conducting an investigation into her death, with the assistance of the Westchester County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information that may aid in the investigation is asked to contact the Greenburgh Police Department Detective Division at 914-989-1725.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.