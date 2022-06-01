Woman Claims $3 Million Lottery Prize From Ticket Purchased At NY Deli

A New York woman has claimed a $3 million lottery prize.

Teresa Migut, of Brooklyn, claimed a top prize from the New York Lottery’s $3,000,000 Fortune scratch-off game, the lottery announced on Tuesday, May 24.

She chose to receive her prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $1,671,415 after required withholdings, NY Lottery said.

The ticket was purchased at Colonial Deli, which is located at 125 Bayridge Ave. in Brooklyn, NY Lottery said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.