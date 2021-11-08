Woman Claims $1 Million New York Lottery Prize

A woman has claimed a $1,000,000 prize from the New York Lottery’s Mega Millions scratch-off game.

NY Lottery announed on Monday, Nov. 8, that Barbara Petio, of the Bronx, had claimed the top prize.

“This is just crazy,” Petio said.

NY Lottery said Petio decided to receive her prize in 20 yearly payments.

She received the first payment of $30,612, after required holdings, on Monday.

The winning ticket was purchased at Cauldwell Pharmacy, which is located at 607 Westchester Ave. in the Bronx.

