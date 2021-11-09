Woman Charged With Stealing $1 Million NY Lotto Prize From Relative

A woman is facing charges for allegedly stealing a million-dollar winning New York State Lottery ticket from her cousin on Long Island, authorities said.

Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith and the Glen Cove Police Department announced that a Texas woman was arrested and charged on Tuesday, Nov. 9 with stealing more than $500,000 in prize money from her family member, who had asked her to claim a winning New York State Lottery scratch-off ticket because he wanted to remain anonymous.

It is further alleged that Houston, Texas resident Iris Amador Argueta, age 32, used forged paperwork in an effort to mislead her cousins about the value of the prize won on the ticket.

Smith said that on Oct. 28, 2020, Argueta’s cousin purchased a $5 “Hold ‘Em Poker” scratcher at 7-Eleven on Glen Street in Glen Cove, where he won a $1 million jackpot prize.

It is alleged that her cousin contacted Argueta and requested that she claim the prize on his behalf because he wished to remain anonymous, promising her $50,000 in exchange for the deed.

Smith said that Argueta drove to New York from her home at the time in Virginia and claimed the winning ticket from her cousin.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the New York State Gaming Commission was not accepting winning tickets in person, and instead, on Nov. 13, 2020, Argueta allegedly mailed the winning ticket to the NYS Gaming Commission.

Weeks later, Argueta allegedly appeared at her cousin’s home with paperwork purporting to be from the New York State Lottery, which indicated that the prize amount was only $20,000.

Argueta allegedly also handed his cousin an envelope containing $13,436 in cash and told him that the rest of the money was kept for taxes.

According to the investigation, an Internet search later revealed a press release on the NYS Lottery website that indicated Argueta had claimed the $1 million prize from the ticket purchased in Glen Cove.

The release stated that Argueta had chosen to receive the lump-sum payout of $537,440 after taxes, at which point her cousin contacted her, prompting her to threaten legal action if he didn't leave her alone and claiming there was no extra money.

Ultimately, the investigation determined that Argueta received $537,440 from the NYS Gaming Commission as the lump-sum prize and the paperwork allegedly shown to her cousin was forged.

"Once the alleged crime was brought to the attention of the Glen Cove Police Department an investigation immediately commenced," Glen Cove Police Det. Lt. John Nagle said.

"Glen Cove Det. Eddy Linares worked tirelessly with the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office investigating the allegations and gathering evidence. As a result of the joint investigation, the suspect was subsequently located and arrested,”

Thus far, the Glen Cove Police Department and Nassau County District Attorney’s Office have recovered $317,825.46 in allegedly stolen funds from Argueta’s bank account, which are being held.

Argueta surrendered to the Glen Cove Police Department on Monday, Nov. 8, and was arraigned on Nov. 9 on one count of grand larceny, and two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument, all felonies.

If convicted, Argueta faces up to 15 years in prison. She is scheduled to return to court on Long Island on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

“This defendant exploited her cousin’s trust, allegedly lying and manipulating him with the aim of pocketing the lion’s share of his $1 million winning lottery ticket for herself,” Smith said. “Thanks to a great working partnership with the Glen Cove Police Department, we’ve recovered more than $300,000 in allegedly stolen funds and will vigorously prosecute this case.”

