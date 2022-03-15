Woman Arrested For Fatal Stabbing Of NY Attorney

A woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing an attorney from Long Island to death in his New York City office after he reportedly refused to take her case.

Zhang, Xiaoning, age 25, of Queens, was arrested on Monday, March 14, for stabbing and killing Nassau County resident Jim Li, age 66, of Great Neck, said the NYPD.

Li, a prominent Chinese dissident who took part in the Tiananmen Square movement, turned immigration lawyer, was found stabbed around 11:44 a.m., when police responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress inside of 136-56 39 Ave., said the NYPD.

Upon arrival, officers found Li unconscious and unresponsive with stab wounds to his body and neck inside of an office, the NYPD said.

EMS also responded to the scene and transported Li to NYC Health and Hospitals/Elmhurst where he was pronounced dead, they added.

Zhang was taken into custody and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, NYPD said.

The Daily News reported that Zhang had been in Li’s office last week and made a "disruptive scene," when he refused to take her case and returned Monday with the knife where she got past the receptionist and into his office where he was stabbed.

Details of her case were not revealed.

Li’s friends told the Daily News the woman may have been mentally unstable because he rarely turns down a client.

“I can’t believe it. She not only destroyed his life but the hope of our community,” his best friend, lawyer Wei (Wayne) Zhu told the Daily News. “He wanted to realize democracy in China. He will never realize that dream.”

