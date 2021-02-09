Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Woman Admits To Hate Crime For Harassing Area Family Whose Child Had Rare Disorder

Kathy Reakes
A Long Island woman has pleaded guilty to a hate crime for harassing a family whose child has a rare genetic disorder.
A Long Island woman has pleaded guilty to a hate crime for harassing a family whose child has a rare genetic disorder. Photo Credit: Pixabay/QuinceCreative

A Long Island woman has pleaded guilty to aggravated harassment as a hate crime in connection to threatening a Hudson Valley family whose child has a rare genetic disease.

Krista Sewell of Melville, in Suffolk County, entered the guilty plea on Friday, Feb. 5, in Ulster County.

In pleading guilty, Sewell admitted to sending electronic messages and a letter to a local Ulster County family harassing and threatening their infant daughter who has the rare genetic skin condition harlequin ichthyosis, said the Ulster County District Attorney's Office.

Sewell was arrested for the crime in late 2019 following a lengthy investigation by the New York State Police and the Ulster County Sherriff’s Office into the messages.

Sewell, who had no criminal record prior to these events, was sentenced to five years’ probation along with a period of incarceration. 

As part of the sentence, the court ordered that Sewell have no contact with the minor, her family, or any other individuals with the condition.

She was also and ordered to register her social media accounts with the Probation Department and permit the Probation Department to monitor her online activity to prevent future harassing behavior. 

