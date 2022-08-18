Woman Accused Of Embezzling $4M From NY Company Serving Clients In Entertainment Industry

A woman has been accused of embezzling $4 million from her New York employer and its clients to pay for, among other things, her wedding, travel, and making payments to a cosmetic surgeon.

Long Island resident Carmen Miranda, age 50, of Massapequa, was charged with wire fraud, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft, in connection with her scheme to embezzle over $4 million from her employer and its clients in Manhattan.

Miranda, who is also known as “Millie Miranda,” was an account manager at a small business management firm that primarily serviced clients in the entertainment industry from "at least in or about December 2014, up to and including at least January 2022," federal authorities charged.

“For years, Carmen Miranda allegedly pilfered funds from her employer and clients for her own benefit," Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York said in a statement. "She used the stolen funds to live a lifestyle she could not afford, purchasing expensive trips, luxury items, and throwing lavish parties.

"Her dishonesty led to serious disruptions in her employer’s and its clients’ businesses. Miranda’s arrest and prosecution should send a message to anyone engaging in fraudulent conduct that they will be found and prosecuted.”

According to the allegations contained in the complaint unsealed on Thursday, Aug. 18:

Miranda added herself as an authorized user on two credit cards belonging to a client, used two other credit cards issued to a client’s employees, wrote checks, and sent electronic funds transfers out of the client's accounts.

Miranda used the credit cards, checks, and electronic fund transfers to make payments to a cosmetic surgeon, her children, and others, and to pay for expenses such as tuition, travel, her wedding, an anniversary party, and luxury items from Jimmy Choo.

To conceal the client funds that she had stolen and spent, Miranda transferred funds between accounts belonging to different clients.

Miranda has been charged with:

One count of wire fraud, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison,

One count of bank fraud, which carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison,

One count of aggravated identity theft, which carries a mandatory penalty of two years in prison.

