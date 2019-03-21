With No Big Winner, Powerball Jackpot Hits $625 Million

With no winner in Wednesday's Powerball drawing, everyone has another chance at hitting it big, this time with a new jackpot at an estimated $625 million.

The hefty jackpot is the fourth largest in the game’s history and the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history.

In real money, the cash value if taken in a lump sum works out to $380,600,000 before taxes. Of course, you get the whole shebang if taken as an annuity paid out over time.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in New York on Dec. 26, 2018, since then, there have been 24 drawings without a jackpot winner.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, March 20 drawing were 10, 14, 50, 53, 63, plus Powerball 21, and Power Play multiplier 2X.

Four people came oh so close by matching all five numbers, but missed the Powerball. But, hey, the still won a $1 million bucks. The $1 million winning tickets were sold in Florida, Kentucky, New Jersey, and South Carolina.

The next drawing is at 10:59 p.m. on Saturday, March 23.

To play, Powerball tickets are $2 each, with an extra $1 for the Power Play option.

