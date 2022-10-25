Winning $50K Powerball Ticket Sold At Store In Area

Check your tickets.

A third-prize winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Westchester County for the Monday, Oct. 24 drawing, New York Lottery officials announced.

The winning ticket was purchased in Pelham at the Manor Card Shoppe, located on Boston Post Road. It has four matching numbers and the Powerball.

Monday night’s winning numbers for the Powerball drawing are: 18-23-35-45-54 and the Powerball is 16.

Players can check their tickets on the New York Lottery app.

The next Powerball drawing is set for 11 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, with an estimated jackpot of $680 million.

