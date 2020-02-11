Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Wind Storm Knocks Out Power In Area

Zak Failla
The Central Hudson Outage Map on Monday, Nov. 2. Photo Credit: Central Hudson
The Rockland & Orange outage map on Monday, Nov. 2. Photo Credit: Orange & Rockland

Thousands across the Hudson Valley are without power as wind storms topping 55 mph rolled through the region downing power lines and toppling tree branches.

Utility crews from NYSEG, Orange & Rockland Utilities, and Central Hudson were each reporting hundreds of outages, impacting thousands of customers as of 2:35 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2. 

Central Hudson was reporting 223 active outages, which were impacting 6,627 customers, including 681 in Dutchess, 187 in Orange County, 185 in Sullivan County, and 62 in Putnam County.

Orange & Rockland was repairing 105 outages, impacting 2,593 of its 303,111 customers. There were 1,336 customers without power in Orange, 536 in Rockland, and 470 in Sullivan County.

More than 100 outages were reported in Mamakating (389), Deerpark (325), Clarkstown (288), Wallkill (235), Montebello (198), Monroe (156), Warwick (125), and Minisink (104).

NYSEG had 3,116 customers without power in Sullivan, 800 in Putnam, 12 in Ulster, four in Dutchess, and one in Orange County.

At the height of the storm, utility crews were working to make repairs that impacted nearly 10,000 customers at the peak of the storm on Monday.

Hawthorne noted that with Election Day on Tuesday, crews will be prepared to restore power to any polling places in the area that may experience any outages.

“Wind gusts of up to 50 mph are toppling trees and limbs onto power lines and causing service interruptions,” Ryan Hawthorne, Assistant Vice President of Electric Engineering and Operations for Central Hudson said.

“Our crews are addressing outage reports as safely and efficiently as possible. We are reminding residents stay at least 30 feet away from downed powerlines and to assume that any downed line is live.”

