Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Wind Gusts Up To 50 MPH Knock Out Power In Hudson Valley

Zak Failla
Utility crews in the Hudson Valley restored power to hundreds.
Utility crews in the Hudson Valley restored power to hundreds. Photo Credit: Con Edison

Hundreds in the Hudson Valley are now without power as high winds whip through the area.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Monday, March 29.

As of around 10 a.m. on Monday, Con Edison was still reporting nine active outages that were impacting customers in Bedford, Cortlandt, Greenburgh, Mount Vernon, New Castle, Scarsdale, and Yonkers.

Farther north, Central Hudson is working to restore power to 1,778 of its customers as crews work to respond to 65 outages.

Ulster County has been hit the hardest, with 280 customers impacted, led by Marlborough (276), Woodstock (187), Olive (186), Rochester (133), Marbletown (24), and Saugerties (seven).

In Sullivan, 115 Central Hudson customers are without power in Newversink, and seven in Putnam County (Philipstown) were still in the dark.

Rockland & Orange Utilities is reporting 22 current outages, impacting 1,091 of its 304,177 customers in the Hudson Valley.

NYESG is also reporting outages in Putnam (486), Sullivan (462), Dutchess (273), Westchester (190), Ulster (five), and Orange (two).

