Will You Get One? Checks Averaging $270 Will Soon Be Sent To 1.75 Million NYers

New Yorkers may want to keep an eye on their mailbox in the coming weeks as the state gears up to send out relief checks to low income families aimed at combating inflation and improving affordability.

The New York Department of Taxation and Finance will soon begin sending out checks with an average payment of $270 per eligible recipient to those who received the Empire State Child Credit and/or the Earned Income Credit on their 2021 state tax returns.

Checks will be mailed automatically and recipients don’t need to do anything in order to receive them, the department said.

The exact amount will depend on your tax situation, with the payment for the Empire State child credit ranging from 25 to 100 percent of the amount you received in 2021.

The payment for the earned income credit is 25 percent of the amount you got for 2021.

The $475 million program was passed by lawmakers as part of the state budget and will benefit 1.75 million New Yorkers, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office.

"With this relief package, we're making good on our commitment to helping hardworking New Yorkers through the nationwide affordability crisis," Hochul said.

"This program will put money back in the pockets of nearly two million New York families struggling to make ends meet in the face of the pandemic, inflation, and other rising costs."

Those who moved recently were advised to update their address with the state tax department to avoid delays.

Eligible recipients should receive their checks by Monday, October 31, the governor’s office said.

To check eligibility or learn more about the program, visit the Department of Taxation and Finance website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.