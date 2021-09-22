Why Hasn't Arrest Warrant Been Issued For Boyfriend In Homicide Case? Legal Expert Explains

A nationally-known legal expert is offering his take on why an arrest warrant has not been issued for the boyfriend of the late Gabby Petito.

ABC News Chief Legal Analyst Dan Abrams told hosts on "Good Morning America," that law enforcement has one goal right now.

"They want to find him. Period," Abrams said. "They are now devoting all of their resources as if there was an arrest warrant out for him. But there's still not officially an arrest warrant."

Long Island native Laundrie, age 23, now of North Port, Florida, in Sarasota County, has been missing for more than a week from his parent's home, and the subject of a massive search at a nature reserve in Florida.

He is the only person of interest in the homicide of Petito, age 22, a 2017 graduate of Bayport-Blue Point High School in Suffolk County, whose body was found on Sunday, Sept. 19, in the Grand Teton National Park, in Wyoming.

The couple had been on a cross-country trip in Petito's white Ford van when she went missing and was the subject of a nationwide search.

While Petito was missing, Laundrie showed up at his home in Florida in Petitos' van without her.

A warrant could also change the legal obligations of Laundrie's parents.

"Suddenly, if he's a fugitive from justice, right now he's just a person of interest," Abrams said. "That just means they want to find him, right? The minute that arrest warrant comes down, then, anyone who harbors him, anyone who helps him evade justice, etc, now they're committing a crime.

"And that's the legal line that has to be crossed. That the minute that warrant is issued, now you assist, you help, you're harboring a fugitive."

Abrams added that the most important issue right now, is not that there hasn't been a ruling on the cause of death: "She was murdered. Period," he said. But instead, that they find Laundrie.

To help find Laundrie, the FBI is asking anyone who may think they have seen him or have information to contact them at 1-800-CALL FBI or submit tips at tips.fbi.gov.

