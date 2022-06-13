Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Why Did The Turtle Cross The Road? Animal Rescued On Area Highway

Nicole Valinote
Officers rescued a snapping turtle after the animal attempted to cross busy highway in Orange County. Photo Credit: New York State Department of Environmental Conservation
Officers rescued a snapping turtle after the animal attempted to cross busy highway in Orange County. Photo Credit: New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

Officers rescued a snapping turtle after the animal attempted to cross a busy highway in the Hudson Valley.

The turtle attempted to cross a highway in the Orange County town of Tuxedo on Sunday, May 29, according to The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement.

The DEC said officers Lovgren and Schuck facilitated the turtle's safe crossing of the road and returned it to the Ramapo River.

The DEC added that snapping turtles often avoid confrontation, and they snap at things they find threatening.

Observers are urged to maintain a safe distance from the animals due to their powerful bites.

