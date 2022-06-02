'Whole New LaGuardia': Opening Of $4 Billion Terminal Marks Near Completion Of Revamped Airport

A brand-new terminal at LaGuardia Airport will officially open in the coming days, marking the completion of the $4 billion construction project.

Terminal C will open on Saturday, June 4, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday, June 1.

State officials said the opening of the new terminal also marks the near completion of the $8 billion "Whole New LaGuardia Airport" project, which also includes the New Terminal B that opened earlier this year.

The Terminal C project included a $500 million investment for new roadways and supporting infrastructure in its $4 billion funding, officials said.

"The transformation of a LaGuardia Airport into a world-class destination that is internationally recognized for its beauty is an integral part of our bold vision for a new era in New York," Hochul said. "The opening of Delta's $4 billion Terminal C will help provide a state-of-the-art passenger experience, easing connections and creating lasting impressions. Congratulations to all who made today's milestone possible as we finish creating a whole new LaGuardia Airport worthy of New York. "

