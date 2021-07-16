Westchester Medical Center Becomes First In Hudson Valley To Offer New Brain Tumor Therapy

Westchester Medical Center has become the first neurosurgical oncology program in the region that offers a new brain tumor therapy that delays the tumor's progression, among other benefits.

GammaTile Therapy involves surgically embedding a postage-stamp-sized implant into a patient's brain when their tumor is removed, the medical center said on Thursday, July 15. The implant then releases doses of radiation to the remaining tumor cells.

"This gradual process of local radiation occurs as the patient goes about his or her daily life, allowing the patient to bypass traditional radiation treatments, which may require as many as 30 treatments spanning several weeks," the medical center said.

The benefits of the therapy include sparing healthy tissue and reducing the number of radiation treatments needed after surgery.

“Brain tumor diagnosis, removal, and aftercare can pose quite a challenge for the patient and his or her family,” said Dr. Simon Hanft, the chief of Neurosurgical Oncology at Westchester Medical Center. “At Westchester Medical Center, we are always searching for ways to lessen the impact of such a diagnosis while maintaining treatment effectiveness.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.