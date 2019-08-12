Westchester Man Killed, Woman Critically Injured In Orange County Crash, State Police Say

Contact Us
One person was killed and another seriously injured during a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer that rolled over and a Ford Edge.
One person from Westchester was killed and another seriously injured during a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer that rolled over and a Ford Edge in the area.

The incident took place in Orange County around 12:15 p.m., Monday, Aug. 12, at the intersection of Pumpkin Swamp Road and Pulaski Highway in the Town of Goshen, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

An investigation revealed that a 2018 Ford Edge being operated by Anthony P. Galimi, 80, of Crestwood in Yonkers, was stopped at a stop sign on Pumpkin Swamp Road, attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Pulaski Highway with his wife Georgeanna L. Galimi, 76, in the passenger seat, police said.

A 2008 Peterbilt Motors tractor-trailer operated by Randolph L. Baim, 47, Youngsville, New York was traveling northbound on Pulaski Highway.

As the tractor-trailer approached the intersection of Pumpkin Swamp Road, the Ford Edge entered the intersection and attempted to go south on Pulaski Highway and was struck by the tractor-trailer which subsequently overturned, police said.

Anthony Galimi was taken to Orange Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead by the emergency room doctor.

Georgeanna Galimi was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center where she is currently listed in critical condition. Randolph Baim advised that he was not injured as a result of the accident.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

