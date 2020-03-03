Contact Us
Big Change Coming After Mild Stretch As Storm With Potential For Snow Sweeps Through Area
Westchester Man Confirmed As Second Positive Case Of Coronavirus In New York

A Westchester man has been confirmed as being positive for the second case of the novel coronavirus in New York State.
Photo Credit: CDC

The man, who is in his 50s, is now hospitalized with an underlying respiratory illness, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday morning, March 3.

The man, whose hometown was not released, works in Manhattan. He recently traveled to Miami, but no direct connection to China or any country on the virus watch list has been established, making it an apparent case of "community spread" COVID-19, Cuomo said.

On Sunday evening, March 1, a 39-year-old Manhattan woman had been confirmed as New York's first vase.

The contracted the virus while traveling abroad in Iran, and is currently isolated in her home, along with her husband.

Her condition is not life-threatening and she has self-quarantined at her Manhattan home since returning from Iran, authorities said.

"Last week I called for the Legislature to pass a $40 million emergency management authorization to confront this evolving situation -- I look forward to its swift passage," Cuomo said.

"There is no reason for undue anxiety -- the general risk remains low in New York. We are diligently managing this situation and will continue to provide information as it becomes available," Cuomo added.

For more info on the coronavirus, check the Centers for Disease Control page here.

