Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Breaking News: Area Sex Offender Who Failed To Register Found With Two Kids, Police Say
Westchester Man Arraigned On Murder Charge For Fatal 2020 Shooting

Zak Failla
Jonathan Planas
Jonathan Planas Photo Credit: Yonkers Police Department

A man apprehended nearly one year after a fatal shooting in Westchester has been arraigned on murder and weapons charges.

Yonkers resident Jonathan Planas, age 32, was indicted on charges that include second-degree murder and four counts of criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies, for the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Alvaro Vigueras Medina on Oct. 10, 2020.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said that if convicted, Planas faces a term of 15 years to life in prison.

The indictment alleges that on the day of the shooting, at approximately 1:30 a.m., Planas and another person were driving along Lawrence Street in Yonkers when they allegedly got out of the vehicle and shot at and struck Medina in the roadway.

Medina then ran to the lobby of a nearby building, collapsed, was taken to Saint Joseph’s Medical Center in Yonkers, where he was later pronounced dead.

The yearlong investigation led to the arrest of Planas on Monday, Oct. 4 after investigators interviewed witnesses, reviewing surveillance video, and examining forensic and ballistic evidence.

Rocah noted that the case is before Judge David Zuckerman in Westchester County Court and is being prosecuted by Senior Trial Counsel Craig Ascher and Assistant District Attorney Marissa Morra-Wynn.

