Westchester COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 1,000: Latest Rundown Of Cases

Westchester County has hit a dark milestone as the total number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) fatalities topped 1,000.

With the statewide death toll climbing above 18,000 as of Wednesday, April 29, Westchester County Executive George Latimer announced that there have been 1,006 deaths in the county since the pandemic began in early March.

There are currently 7,679 active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, with 861 patients still hospitalized, both a tick down in 24 hours. Overall, there have been 28,626 positive COVID-19 cases in Westchester, out of nearly 91,000 tests.

Latimer noted that the virus has now killed more Americans than soldiers were killed during the Vietnam War.

“The only reason we’ve been (having daily updates on the number of cases and deaths), is because this virus can take a human being’s life, and now more than 1,000 people have lost their lives,” he said. “The impact of this virus is really profound. It’s made changes to our society, and we still have a long way to go.

“This virus has really brought us to our knees.”

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases by municipality in Westchester:

Yonkers: 5,096;

New Rochelle: 2,185;

Mount Vernon: 2,091;

White Plains: 1,293;

Port Chester: 879;

Greenburgh: 815

Ossining Village: 812;

Peekskill: 596;

Cortlandt: 578;

Yorktown: 450;

Mount Pleasant: 445;

Eastchester: 327;

Scarsdale: 314;

Sleepy Hollow: 293;

Harrison: 278;

Mamaroneck Village: 269;

Tarrytown: 219;

Mount Kisco: 201;

Dobbs Ferry: 202;

Bedford: 185;

Somers: 164;

Elmsford: 148;

Rye Brook: 147;

Rye City: 147;

North Castle: 138;

New Castle: 128;

Croton-on-Hudson: 130;

Pelham: 122;

Ossining Town: 122;

Mamaroneck Town: 115;

Tuckahoe: 106;

North Salem: 93;

Pleasantville: 87;

Pelham Manor: 82;

Hastings-on-Hudson: 84;

Briarcliff Manor: 74;

Lewisboro: 72;

Ardsley: 65;

Irvington: 63;

Larchmont: 50;

Bronxville: 49;

Buchanan: 30;

Pound Ridge: 18.

There were 337 new COVID-19 deaths reported in New York in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 16,599 since the outbreak began. There have been more than 282,000 confirmed cases statewide, with approximately 1,000 new patients submitted to New York hospitals in the past 24 hours.

