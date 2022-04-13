'We Got Him,' NYC Mayor Says Following Arrest Of Alleged Subway Shooter

The man who has been the subject of a massive manhunt for allegedly opening fire on a Brooklyn subway car that left 29 injured, 10 of them shot, has been taken into custody after police received a Crime Stoppers tip.

Frank James, age 62, was nabbed by cops after he was spotted by two NYC officers walking near St. Mark's Place and First Avenue in the lower east side area on Wednesday afternoon, April 13, said NYPD Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell.

Early Wednesday, police received a Crime Stoppers tip saying James was at a McDonald’s in the East Village, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said.

When officers arrived, he was no longer there but officers spotted him a few blocks away and he was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the 9th Precinct, Essig added.

“We were able to shrink his world quickly,” Sewell said. “There was nowhere left for him to run.”

James was the only suspect in the shooting on the Manhattan-bound N train in Brooklyn just before 8:30 a.m., on Tuesday, April 12.

Officials detailed some aspects of the case against James during a press conference Wednesday afternoon including that he purchased the 9mm Glock used in the shooting in Ohio in 2011.

They also revealed that James has been arrested nine times in New York for charges ranging from criminal sex acts to burglary and three times in New Jersey, all misdemeanor crimes.

After the attack, Essig said James left the N train and boarded a local train across the platform, the R train. He exited the subway system at 25th Street one stop away and began his run from law enforcement.

"Like all New Yorkers, I am deeply grateful that the suspect in yesterday's subway shooting has been apprehended and thankful for law enforcement and every first responder whose heroic efforts helped New York City respond to this horrific incident," said Gov. Kathy Hochul. "My heart is with all those who are injured, their loved ones, and the entire Sunset Park community.

James has been charged with having committed a terrorist act on a mass transit system, according to Breon S. Peace, the US attorney for New York’s Eastern District.

If convicted, he could face life in prison, Peace said.

