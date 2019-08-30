'We Are Closely Monitoring Path Of The Hurricane,' Cuomo Says As Dorian Takes Aim On US

As Hurricane Dorian continues to make its way toward the East Coast, New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo says he is “closely monitoring” its path.

A State of Emergency has been declared in Florida, with upwards of 12 inches of rain possible. Dorian, upgraded to a Category 3 hurricane on Friday, Aug. 30, is now expected to make landfall in the West Palm Beach, Florida area either late Monday, Sept. 2 or early on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

“Mother Nature's fury has once again been unleashed as Hurricane Dorian makes its way toward Florida with the potential to grow to a category 4 storm,” said Cuomo, adding that New York stands ready to provide any necessary assistance to Florida and other communities, “just as we have done for Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and several states.”

Cuomo has also reportedly directed 100 New York State Troopers and 50 fire protection specialists from State Fire and Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services personnel to stand by for deployment as needed.

“New Yorkers know firsthand the destruction that can be caused by extreme weather, and we will always step up to help our fellow states during difficult times,” said Cuomo.

