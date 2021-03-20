Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Watch: Kindergarten Teacher On Paid Leave After Giving Parent Middle Finger During Zoom Call

Valerie Musson
Roxbury teacher Linda Brajer was caught giving a parent the middle finger during a Zoom class.
A kindergarten teacher was on paid leave after she gave the middle finger to a parent during what she calls a “communication mistake” on a Zoom call.

The video shows the teacher, Linda Brajer, of Roxbury Schools in Morris County, giving the gesture in response to a parent who had asked her and another aide to discuss their concerns about distracted students off-camera.

One parent apparently began recording the conversation when things turned sour.

The incident went viral on Twitter.

In a letter sent to parents, Brajer apologized and chalked the late February incident up to a “communication mistake," News12 reports.

Though she had reportedly been placed on paid leave, some parents think more should be done.

“They’ll do that in school when I can hear them. What do they do in school when I can’t hear them?” a parent who wished to stay anonymous told the outlet.

Other parents, however, think Brajer ought to be cut a break.

“My daughter had her as a kindergarten teacher and she was absolutely wonderful,” another parent defended.

“I have only known her to have a sweet and caring demeanor. She truly loves these kids. I don’t know what led up to this moment but it’s very clear she has reached a breaking point.”

The district did not respond to News 12’s request for comment. 

