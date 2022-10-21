Warning Issued In Hudson Valley For Counterfeit Oxycodone Pills Containing Fentanyl

Authorities in the Hudson Valley are warning residents of the increased presence of fentanyl in the area, in particular counterfeit 30mg oxycodone pills containing the dangerous drug.

Since January 2022, the Dutchess County Drug Task Force has seized several thousand counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl through investigations conducted in the Dutchess County area, Det. Sgt. Adam Harris, coordinator of the task force.

In September 2022 alone, the task force seized more than 2,000 counterfeit prescription pills. These pills are typically light blue in color and imprinted “M-30” in an effort to imitate real prescription 30mg oxycodone pills, Harris said.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent. According to the DEA, as little as two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal. According to the CDC, 107,622 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2021, with 66 percent of those deaths related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl, Harris said.

In 2021, the Dutchess County Drug Task Force recorded more than 100 fatal drug overdose deaths within Dutchess County with fentanyl being involved in an overwhelming amount of cases.

A person overdosing on fentanyl may exhibit signs that include but are not limited to, cold and or clammy skin, cyanosis, changes in pupil size, coma, or any form of respiratory distress. The task force said to call 911 immediately if you find a person in such a state, Harris added.

If anyone has information about individuals selling drugs including fentanyl you are urged to contact the task force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by sending an email to the following web address: DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

